DC Kohat visits sasta bazaar

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kohat Roshan Mehsood has visited Sasta bazaar Kohat and checked prices and quality of food items.

He was also taken round to a complaints cell set up at sasta bazaar Kohat and listened to the complaints of the people.

He directed the staff concerned to take solid measures for addressing these complaints promptly.

He directed all the shopkeepers to display price last at prominent places at their shops and sell items accordingly.