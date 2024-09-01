Open Menu

DC Kohat Visits Tunnel Check Post To Prevent Smuggling

Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2024 | 12:30 AM

DC Kohat visits tunnel check post to prevent smuggling

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Abdul Akram on Saturday visited the Kohat Tunnel Joint Check Post as part of the Chief Minister's public agenda to prevent smuggling. He was accompanied by district administration officers.

During the visit, Akram instructed staff to closely monitor the movement of goods, food, and other items, as well as unregistered vehicles, to prevent smuggling.

He also reviewed overloaded weight on NHA vehicles and issued instructions to staff regarding road safety and maintenance.

APP/azq/378

Related Topics

Chief Minister Visit Vehicles Road Kohat NHA Post Weight

Recent Stories

Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end t ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end the difficulties of pilgrims ar ..

1 hour ago
 Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smart ..

Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smartphone Brand Partnership - A Re ..

1 hour ago
 Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakis ..

Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakis ..

Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakistan? Check complete details he ..

5 hours ago
 Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure t ..

Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure to cut expenditures

5 hours ago
 Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and pos ..

Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and postings of judges

5 hours ago
Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna move ..

Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi

8 hours ago
 Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husba ..

Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram

8 hours ago
 Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in ..

Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington

9 hours ago
 Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Ar ..

Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army

12 hours ago
 Cyclone ASNA moves slightly away from Karachi

Cyclone ASNA moves slightly away from Karachi

12 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2024

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan