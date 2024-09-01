DC Kohat visits tunnel check post to prevent smuggling

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Abdul Akram on Saturday visited the Kohat Tunnel Joint Check Post as part of the Chief Minister's public agenda to prevent smuggling. He was accompanied by district administration officers.

During the visit, Akram instructed staff to closely monitor the movement of goods, food, and other items, as well as unregistered vehicles, to prevent smuggling.

He also reviewed overloaded weight on NHA vehicles and issued instructions to staff regarding road safety and maintenance.

