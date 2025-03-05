DC Kohat Vows To Control Prices, Ensure Public Relief During Ramazan
Published March 05, 2025
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat, Abdul Akram Chitrali has issued an important message regarding controlling the prices of food items and providing relief to the public during Ramadan.
According to DC office, Abdul Akram said that overselling and hoarding will not be tolerated under any circumstances during the holy month.
The district administration is active in providing essential commodities to the public at standard and reasonable prices and prices in the market are being strictly monitored.
The DC further said that strict legal action will be taken against price gougers and appealed to the public to immediately report any kind of overcharging or hoarding to the district administration.
He said that Ramadan is a month of blessings and mercy, therefore, all traders shall also avoid profiteering and provide maximum convenience to the public.
The district administration has formed price control committees across the city, which are inspecting the markets on a daily basis to ensure the availability of food items to the public at reasonable prices.
The DC appealed to the public for cooperation and said that if there are complaints of overcharging, adulteration or hoarding anywhere, then immediately inform the relevant authorities so that strict action can be taken against those responsible.
