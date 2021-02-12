DC Kohistan distributes Rs. 3.7 million compensation cheques

KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kohistan Arif Khan Yousufzai Friday distributed compensation cheques amount of Rs. 3.7 million amongst flash flood affectees of August 2020.

While speaking at the occasion, DC Kohistan Arif Yousufzai said that to resolve the issues of the people, district administration would work on priority. He further said that the damages done by the flood were accessed by the concerned departments and finally, we have paid the cheques to the affectees.

The deputy commissioner also directed district functionaries to resolve the issues of the masses without any delay, some matters have legal hurdles but still, we need to find out the legal way.

Arif Youfuzai further said that the provincial government is concerned about the problems of people in Kohistan and always helped them.

"Now we are distributing compensation amount cheques to the victims of the flash flood all over the district."In August 2020 owing to the heavy downpour triggered a flash flood have destroyed several houses in Upper Kohistan.

Earlier, DC Kohistan also chaired a meeting regarding the distribution of nomination papers for upcoming local bodies election and discussed the problems about the elections and nomination papers as well.