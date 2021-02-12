UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Kohistan Distributes Rs. 3.7 Million Compensation Cheques

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 05:50 PM

DC Kohistan distributes Rs. 3.7 million compensation cheques

KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kohistan Arif Khan Yousufzai Friday distributed compensation cheques amount of Rs. 3.7 million amongst flash flood affectees of August 2020.

While speaking at the occasion, DC Kohistan Arif Yousufzai said that to resolve the issues of the people, district administration would work on priority. He further said that the damages done by the flood were accessed by the concerned departments and finally, we have paid the cheques to the affectees.

The deputy commissioner also directed district functionaries to resolve the issues of the masses without any delay, some matters have legal hurdles but still, we need to find out the legal way.

Arif Youfuzai further said that the provincial government is concerned about the problems of people in Kohistan and always helped them.

"Now we are distributing compensation amount cheques to the victims of the flash flood all over the district."In August 2020 owing to the heavy downpour triggered a flash flood have destroyed several houses in Upper Kohistan.

Earlier, DC Kohistan also chaired a meeting regarding the distribution of nomination papers for upcoming local bodies election and discussed the problems about the elections and nomination papers as well.

Related Topics

Election Flood Kohistan August 2020 All Government Million Nomination Papers

Recent Stories

EDA renamed Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy after ..

9 minutes ago

109,587 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been admini ..

23 minutes ago

Ata Ullah Tarar released five minutes after his ar ..

35 minutes ago

Usman Dar relinquishes his charge as SAPM on Youth ..

2 hours ago

Mehwish Hayat’s new picture storms into social m ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 3,307 new COVID-19 cases, 3,404 reco ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.