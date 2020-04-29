UrduPoint.com
DC Kohistan For Inspection Upper, Lower Kohistan Bazaars

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 09:26 PM

KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Kohistan Lower Khalid, Tehsildar Pattan visited Patan Lower Bazaar and instructed all shopkeepers to shut down their shops as per the SOP imposed by the provincial government.

Talking to media, he said instruction have already been given to the shopkeepers, small traders and other business and markets owners to shut their businesses well before 4.00 p.m only the push-cart labours and Tandoor, medical shops will be open. At the same time he also visited and checked the price lists as many people complaint about over charging and price hike of various edibles items.

He also reviewed the prices of food items and warned the shopkeepers that strict legal action would be taken against them for exceeding the official price and stockpiling of goods.

