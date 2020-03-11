DC Kohistan visits shelter home, inspects arrangements

Deputy Commissioner Lower Kohistan, Khalid Khan has visited shelter home established by the government for accommodation of shelterless people and passengers at Pattan and inspected arrangements including boarding lodging there

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lower Kohistan, Khalid Khan has visited shelter home established by the government for accommodation of shelterless people and passengers at Pattan and inspected arrangements including boarding lodging there.

He inspected all rooms, kitchens and directed the officials concerned to provide best possible facilities to the passengers and homeless people at shelter home.

The DC also arranged free meal party for passengers on this occasion.