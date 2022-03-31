DC Kohlu holds open court to address public problems in Garsani Sub-Tehsil

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohlu Qurban Ali Magsi along with Wing Commander Maiwand Rifle Lieutenant Colonel Maqtada Hussain held an open court to address problems of people being faced by them in the area on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohlu Qurban Ali Magsi along with Wing Commander Maiwand Rifle Lieutenant Colonel Maqtada Hussain held an open court to address problems of people being faced by them in the area on Thursday.

A large number of people attended the open court where public informed the Deputy Commissioner Kohlu about their problems through verbally and written shapes.

The DC also gave instructions concerned officials to solve legal issues of people soon so that they would not face any difficulties in the area.

Talking to the elders and citizens, Deputy Commissioner Qurban Magsi said that the district administration was using all its available resources to provide basic services at the doorstep of the people of the area at the government level.

He said we were making comprehensive plans for the immediate solution of basic issues like health, education and drinking water saying that stakeholders, citizens, elders, social workers, administration and other stakeholders should play their full role in this regard.

The Deputy Commissioner said that measures were being taken to ensure attendance of teachers in educational institutions for quality education while negligence of teachers and concerned officials would not be tolerated.

Later, the Deputy Commissioner also visited Government Boys High school Katal, Government Boys High School Ghulam Rasool Zang and Primary Health Center Katal Garsni where he checked the attendance of staff and reviewed the facilities available.

The Deputy Commissioner expressed his resentment over the closed government educational institutions Government Boys Primary School Seyadal and Government Boys High School Ghulam Rasool and immediately issued orders to the concerned officers to ensure the functioning of the schools by appointing and transferring teachers.

On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner has formed a monitoring committee comprising district administration, FC, education department officials and elders of the area to review government educational institutions, health centers and drinking water projects on a daily basis and submit their reports to DC Office on a weekly basis.