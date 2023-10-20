Open Menu

DC Kohlu Inaugurates BHU In Kahan After 15 Years

Muhammad Irfan Published October 20, 2023 | 10:56 PM

DC Kohlu inaugurates BHU in Kahan after 15 years

Deputy Commissioner Kohlu Naqeebullah Kakar inaugurated the Basic Health Unit (BHU) in Kahan sub-division after 15 years in district on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Kohlu Naqeebullah Kakar inaugurated the Basic Health Unit (BHU) in Kahan sub-division after 15 years in district on Friday.

He said that measures were being taken to provide health facilities to people in the area, saying that it was the responsibility of the administration and doctors to address public issues so that they would not suffer difficulties in the health center and officials departments.

He also directed the District Health Commissioner and DSMP PHI to activate all Primary health centers across the district and no lapse would be tolerated in this regard.

DC said that all the assistant commissioners have been instructed to visit the primary health centers and submit the report to the deputy commissioner in order to improve health facilities for people in the area. The public appreciated the initiative of the DC for the inauguration of BHU.

Related Topics

Visit Kohlu All

Recent Stories

Huawei launches Comprehensive Guide for Intelligen ..

Huawei launches Comprehensive Guide for Intelligent Campus to achieve net zero g ..

23 seconds ago
 COP28 President-Designate and Secretary-General of ..

COP28 President-Designate and Secretary-General of Muslim Council of Elders disc ..

33 seconds ago
 UAE Equestrian and Racing federation launches Endu ..

UAE Equestrian and Racing federation launches Endurance Season 2023 - 2024 at Bo ..

16 minutes ago
 Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcastin ..

Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi dispels noti ..

12 minutes ago
 Commissioner for special attention to missed, refu ..

Commissioner for special attention to missed, refusals, zero dose children durin ..

12 minutes ago
 Al Dhafra Festival 2023 to launch first camel beau ..

Al Dhafra Festival 2023 to launch first camel beauty contest tomorrow in Sweihan

31 minutes ago
CDA auctions 25 residential, commercial plots wort ..

CDA auctions 25 residential, commercial plots worth Rs12.90 bln

12 minutes ago
 Lawyers rally condemns Israel brutalities

Lawyers rally condemns Israel brutalities

9 minutes ago
 Cricket: Australia v Pakistan World Cup scoreboard

Cricket: Australia v Pakistan World Cup scoreboard

9 minutes ago
 Cricket: World Cup standings

Cricket: World Cup standings

9 minutes ago
 IG Punjab issues orders to pay befitting tributes ..

IG Punjab issues orders to pay befitting tributes to police martyrs

9 minutes ago
 Messi should have own Ballon d'Or category, says G ..

Messi should have own Ballon d'Or category, says Guardiola

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan