DC Kohlu inaugurates BHU in Kahan after 15 years

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Kohlu Naqeebullah Kakar inaugurated the Basic Health Unit (BHU) in Kahan sub-division after 15 years in district on Friday.

He said that measures were being taken to provide health facilities to people in the area, saying that it was the responsibility of the administration and doctors to address public issues so that they would not suffer difficulties in the health center and officials departments.

He also directed the District Health Commissioner and DSMP PHI to activate all Primary health centers across the district and no lapse would be tolerated in this regard.

DC said that all the assistant commissioners have been instructed to visit the primary health centers and submit the report to the deputy commissioner in order to improve health facilities for people in the area. The public appreciated the initiative of the DC for the inauguration of BHU.