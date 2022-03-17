UrduPoint.com

DC Kohlu Pays Surprise Visit To Govt Boys Primary School Shahijaabad

Muhammad Irfan Published March 17, 2022 | 07:40 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kohlu Qurban Ali Magsi paid a surprise visit to Government Boys Primary School at Shahijaabad area of the district on Thursday.

DC also appreciated the performance of Teacher Ustad Niaz Muhammad for providing education to 250 students at the same school as alone which was commendable effort.

He issued immediate orders to District Education Officer (DEO) Kohlu Jaffer Khan Zarkoon to appoint two additional teachers in the Government Boys Primary School for betterment of education.

He said measures would be taken to provide books and whiteboards in the school for the students.

Deputy Commissioner Qurban Magsi said that education was the basic right of every child saying that Education Minister Naseebullah Marree was trying to ensure provision of quality education in government schools across the province.

"It is the responsibility of every member of the society along with the government and concerned agencies to spread educational awareness to enroll children out of schools immediately and to ensure the absence of teachers", he said.

He said people would inform to the officers of the education department about the negligence in a timely and written manner so that the challenges faced in making education universal could be dealt with in a timely method.

He said that our aim was to enroll every child in respective of school in the district saying that a check and balance system would be set up in the district and the officers of the education department could also conduct a surprise inspection of the schools of each union council in the area for ensuring the attendance of teachers in schools.

No negligence or omission will be tolerated, he said. Earlier, the DC was briefed about the problems of school and lack of teachers in the school.

>