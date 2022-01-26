UrduPoint.com

DC Kohlu Qurban Directs For Timely Completion Of Constant Uplift Schemes

Published January 26, 2022

DC Kohlu Qurban directs for timely completion of constant uplift schemes

Deputy Commissioner Kohlu Qurban Ali Magsi visited Judicial Complex and Inter Girls College Kohlu to review various ongoing development projects in the district

Deputy Commissioner Kohlu Qurban Ali Magsi visited Judicial Complex and Inter Girls College Kohlu to review various ongoing development projects in the district.

On the occasion, SDO Engineer Khuwaj Baloch and Muhammad Asghar Zarkon briefed the DC about the progresses of ongoing uplifts projects in detail.

The girls' college Kohlu, which was approved by the Federal PSDP in 2006/07, and its work was not completed in 2010 due to unavailability of funds after the 18th amendment.

Later, with the personal efforts of Provincial Minister for education Mir Naseebullah Marree, PSDP 2020-21 was provided special funds for the construction of the college and completion of the pending work on which construction is in progress.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the concerned officers and the construction company that measures would be taken to ensure timely completion of the college with standard, so that students could take beneficial from completion of uplift projects in the area.

He said all possible steps were being taken to provide maximum facilities to people in the areas.

More Stories From Pakistan

