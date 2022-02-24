DC Kohlu reviews student enrollment drive

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kohlu Qurban Magsi chaired a meeting of District Education to review procedure of student enrollment and other issues of schools at his office on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by Wing Commander Lieutenant Colonel Miqda Hussain, Lieutenant Colonel Tahir Abbas, District Education Officer (EDO) Jaffar Khan and other concerned officials.

A detailed briefing on enrollment campaigns and inactive schools was given to the meeting.

It was agreed in the meeting that the schools at Kahan Headquarters would be made functional in collaboration with the FC so that government facilities could reach the local population, while in the second phase Union Council Janat Al schools will be made functional for betterment of education in the area.

Addressing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Kohlu said that modern and developed countries can be compared only through education saying that obstacles to educational activities would be removed in order to improve quality of education.

He said immediate steps should be taken to address the issues related education saying that until the parents are given access to the school, enrolling all the children in the community is no less of a challenge.

Measures will be taken to enhance awareness among people so that they would enroll their children in respective schools in order to bright the future of new generation through provision of quality education, he said.

He said that the use of cluster funds in a non-transparent manner, teacher absenteeism and monitoring system cannot be improved till then these challenges will be faced.

The Deputy Commissioner also urged the parents to ensure a bright future for the country by enrolling their children in as many schools as possible. Teachers should ensure attendance at their place of appointment. No compromise will be made on the quality of education, he added.

He said for the functioning of educational institutions, teachers, officers of education department and parents of children have to play their role saying that there are 498 girls and boys Primary, high and middle schools in the district in which the schools of Kahan and Union Council Janat are inactive due to security situation in the district.

He said in this regard, the cooperation of district administration, FC and Levies would be required.

Meanwhile, in the schools of Kohlu sub-division and Tehsil Mawand in the light of the orders of the Provincial Minister for Education Mir Naseebullah Marree at the beginning of the current education year, efforts would be made to provide quality education.

The Department of Education, Government of Balochistan will soon start providing textbooks in schools for interest of knowledge, he said.