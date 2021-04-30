UrduPoint.com
DC Kohlu Seals Several Shops Over Violations Of Lockdown , SOPs

DC Kohlu seals several shops over violations of lockdown , SOPs

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kohlu Imran Ibrahim Bangalzai on Friday said that the third wave of coronavirus should be taken very seriously and urged the people to adopt precautionary measures immediately against COVID-19 for protection of them from the deadly virus.

He said by adopting precaution, not only we but also our families would be protected from this dangerous virus as the third wave of coronavirus was dangerous, adding that people should follow standard operating procedure (SOPs) which had been issued by government for defeating the deadly virus.

He expressed these views while talking to reporters on the occasion of his visit to various markets in Kohlu city.

The deputy commissioner inspected the SOPs during his visit to the city where he sealed several shops and arrested over to more than a dozen shopkeepers for violating the government's lockdown rules and not following precautionary measures .

The deputy commissioner also directed the business community and people to strictly implement SOPs otherwise stern action would be taken against those involved in violating of SOPs, adding that people should cooperate with administration to ensure implementation of SOPs as the third wave of coronavirus could be controlled.

It was important to spread awareness against the deadly virus among the people, he said and added that in that regard, the media, scholars and people from all walks of life must play a key role.

The deputy commissioner was accompanied by SP Kohlu Abdul Hameed Katuhar, Assistant Commissioner Kohlu Abdul Sattar Mengal, Risaldar Major Levies Sher Muhammad Murree.

