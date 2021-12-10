DC Kohlu visits District Headquarters Hospital for public facilitation

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Commissioner Kohlu Qurban Ali Magsi on Friday said measures were being taken to provide healthcare facilities to people in the Kohlu district

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kohlu Qurban Ali Magsi on Friday said measures were being taken to provide healthcare facilities to people in the Kohlu district.

He expressed these views while paying a surprise visit to District Headquarters Hospital Kohlu where he checked the attendance of staff and inspected various departments of the hospital.

SP Abdul Hameed Katohar, MS Dr. Asghar Marree, Senior Medial Officers Dr. Sahib Khan Marree, Dr. Aurangzeb Marree, Dr. Khair Muhammad Zarkoon, Dr. Khuda-i-Dad Zarkoon and others were present on the occasion.

MS Dr. Asghar Marree gave a special briefing to the deputy commissioner about the various departments of the hospital and requirement of it.

Expressing satisfaction over the performance of DHQ, the deputy commissioner said that no negligence would be tolerated in provision of better health facilities to the people in the districtHe also directed the officials concerned to take measures to ensure attendance of the health sector staff otherwise strict action would be taken against those found absent during duty time.

He said all possible steps would be taken to provide quality treatment facilities to patients in the DHQ.