DC Korangi inspects mock drill to finalize emergency situation response system

Deputy Commissioner Korangi Muhammad Ali Zaidi inspected the mock drill conducted in the district Korangi to deal with the emergency situation including rains and protect precious lives as well as provide timely facilities

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Korangi Muhammad Ali Zaidi inspected the mock drill conducted in the district Korangi to deal with the emergency situation including rains and protect precious lives as well as provide timely facilities.

The drill was organized on the directives of Sindh Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab, said a statement on Wednesday.

The purpose of organizing the event was to deal with monsoon rains, floods-like situation and other emergencies so that the staff can be informed of the preparations in advance in which staff and officers of various departments of DMC Korangi participated.

He said that all the preparations before the monsoon season would be finalized and the cleaning and drainage system of all the small and big storm drains of Korangi district would be improved.