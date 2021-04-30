DC Korangi reviews arrangements of Youm-e-Ali (r.a)

UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner district Korangi Irfan Salam Meerwani has directed the officials of all concerned departments to take appropriate measures for facilitating the participants of mourning processions on the occasion of "Youm-e-Ali (r.a)"

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner district Korangi Irfan Salam Meerwani has directed the officials of all concerned departments to take appropriate measures for facilitating the participants of mourning processions on the occasion of "Youm-e-Ali (r.a)", Martyrdom Day of Hazrat Ali Ibn-e-Abi Talib.

He expressed these views while addressing a high-level meeting in connection with the Youm-e-Ali arrangements.

Meerwani directed that necessary civic facilities and security arrangements be ensured for the participants of Youm-e-Ali processions and Majalis.

He directed to the concerned departments of district Korangi to remove all encroachments from the route of Youm-e-Ali processions, besides carry out cleaning.

He called upon the officials of K-Electric to ensure smooth and uninterrupted electricity supply to Imambargahs and venues of processions and Majalis.

The officials of the DMC Korangi, Sindh Rangers, Police, Local Government, K Electric, Karachi Water and Sewerage board and others attended the meeting.

