DC Kurram holds meeting with teachers to promote peace, tolerance in region

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Kurram, Javidullah Mehsud on Tuesday chaired a meeting with teachers of public and private schools on Tuesday to address issues in educational institutions and promote peace in the region.

The meeting, held at Governor Cottage Parachinar, extensively discussed the situation of both government and non-government educational institutions in all three divisions.

During the meeting, teachers from all three divisions upper, lower and central Kurram, expressed their commitment to collectively strive day and night for the bright and prosperous future of children.

They highlighted the need for the district administration to take serious notice of the lack of facilities in educational institutions and emphasized collective measures to promote peace, prosperity, brotherhood, and tolerance.

Deputy Commissioner Kurrum, in his address, highlighted the Primary objective of the meeting, which is to end hatred and promote tolerance and brotherhood among the people.

He announced that immediate steps would be taken to provide all facilities in schools throughout the district. He acknowledged the role of teachers in promoting peace and tolerance in society.