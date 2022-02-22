DC Kurram inaugurates spring tree plantation campaign

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kurram, Wasil Khan on Tuesday inaugurated spring tree plantation campaign in Taieeda area of Parachinar and urged people to strive for providing clean and green environment to coming generations.

Speaking on the occasion, DC said that about 2.

5 million saplings would be planted under Clean and Green Pakistan Project among which 1.2 million saplings had been planted in Upper, Lower and Central Kurram.

He said both plantation and proper care of plants were two vital factors that could increase forestland and made our environment healthy and clean.

He also appreciated participation of tribal people in Plant for Pakistan Day urged people to support efforts of government to increase forests and to make environment clean and green.