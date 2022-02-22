UrduPoint.com

DC Kurram Inaugurates Spring Tree Plantation Campaign

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2022 | 06:10 PM

DC Kurram inaugurates spring tree plantation campaign

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kurram, Wasil Khan on Tuesday inaugurated spring tree plantation campaign in Taieeda area of Parachinar and urged people to strive for providing clean and green environment to coming generations.

Speaking on the occasion, DC said that about 2.

5 million saplings would be planted under Clean and Green Pakistan Project among which 1.2 million saplings had been planted in Upper, Lower and Central Kurram.

He said both plantation and proper care of plants were two vital factors that could increase forestland and made our environment healthy and clean.

He also appreciated participation of tribal people in Plant for Pakistan Day urged people to support efforts of government to increase forests and to make environment clean and green.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Day Parachinar Government Million

Recent Stories

Slap row: Haris Rauf and Kamran Ghulam engage in c ..

Slap row: Haris Rauf and Kamran Ghulam engage in cuter banter at Stadium

16 minutes ago
 PSL 2022: Cut-throat playoffs on the cards

PSL 2022: Cut-throat playoffs on the cards

37 minutes ago
 Hijab isn’t choice but an obligation in Islam, s ..

Hijab isn’t choice but an obligation in Islam, says Zaira Wasim

1 hour ago
 Amitabh Bachchan says he belongs to no sleep club

Amitabh Bachchan says he belongs to no sleep club

1 hour ago
 Shan Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan to try his luck ..

Shan Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan to try his luck as writer for web series

2 hours ago
 Noor Mukadam case: Court to announce verdict on Fe ..

Noor Mukadam case: Court to announce verdict on Feb 24

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>