DC Lahore Carries Out Dengue Surveillance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 28, 2023 | 03:51 PM

DC Lahore carries out dengue surveillance

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :The anti-dengue drive, initiated by the district administration, is in full swing under which surveillance is being carried out at various points in the provincial capital.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider visited Union Council (UC) 23 Shadbagh area on Monday, where she inspected anti-dengue arrangements and instructed house owners about dengue preventive measures. She inspected houses, empty plots and commercial markets in the area and assessed dengue larvae elimination. She also checked the attendance and performance of the anti-dengue squad in the area.

Three new dengue cases were reported in the provincial capital during the last 24 hours, she said and added that one case each were reported in Nishtar Town, Aziz Bhatti Town and Samnabad.

The deputy commissioner instructed the field teams to ensue registration of dengue cases response on official dashboard and also ensure door marking after indoor surveillance. She said that every park of the city should be checked after recent rain. She directed the dengue teams deputed in the area to gear up fumigation.

