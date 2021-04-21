DC Lahore distributes ration to Hindu community

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz on Wednesday visited Krishna Temple here at Ravi Road and distributed ration to the Hindu community.

DC Lahore said that the Hindu community requested the distribution of ration on the occasion of their religious event, so that it was being distributed among them.

He said, "We are all Pakistanis and living together in this country." DC said "We share each others' pain under religious harmony".

Talking to media persons, Mudassar Riaz said that city district administration had ensured supply of sugar at 1000 points of Lahore city, adding that there was no shortage of sugar in the provincial capital.

He mentioned that the sugar was available at Rs 85 per kg in shops and stores and at Rs 65 per kg in the Ramazan bazaars.

Regarding coronavirus, Mudassar said that the third wave was extremely dangerous.

He appealed the people to follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and takespecial care of social distance.