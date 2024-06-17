DC Lahore greets people on Eid ul Azha

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2024) The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Rafia Haider had conveyed warmest wishes to the people of Lahore on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

The DC in her message on Monday said Eid was a great occasion for sharing happiness,especially with the poor and needy.

She said Eid-ul-Azha was the holy occasion of imbibing the spirit of sincerity and truthfulness in our hearts and minds,besides spreading the feelings of love, compassion and affection among fellow human beings.

DC Rafia Haider said the Eid reminds people of the great sacrifice by the Prophets of islam Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and his beloved son Hazrat Ismail (AS),who proved their loyalty,allegiance and faith in the Almighty Allah.

She requested the citizens to take special care of cleanliness of the city.