DC Lahore Muddasir Riaz Malik visits Rang Mahal, Shah Alam Market, reviews closure of shops

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muddasir Riaz Malik Saturday visited narrow and congested streets of Rang Mahal and Shah Alam Market to review the ongoing closure of shops.

He inspected shops, markets and said that the district administration was striving to enforce corona-related standard operating procedures (SOPs). He directed the assistant commissioner concerned that if shops and restaurants were found open, especially on Saturdays and Sundays, those should be sealed immediately.

He said that action would be continued over violation of the corona SOPs and no one would be allow to violate the government instructions. He warned the shopkeepers to follow the guidelines regarding current spread of coronavirus and shut down their shops on the government announced timing.

Meanwhile, 48,274 people above 60 years of age were vaccinated against coronavirus at the Expo Centre in the provincial capital during the last 10 days and 7,868 people were vaccinated during the last 24 hours, said a spokesperson.