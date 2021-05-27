UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Lahore Orders All Assistant Commissioners To Visit Shelter Homes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 05:50 PM

DC Lahore orders all assistant commissioners to visit shelter homes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz Thursday directed all assistant commissioners in the district to visit shelter homes in their respective areas and review arrangement there.

According to a city district administration spokesperson here, the DC Lahore said that all ACs should check documents and registration process of the people staying at the shelter homes.

He said that the ACs should check the quality of the food being provided there, adding that they should share the pictures of their visits.

Mudassar Riaz said that the ACs should ensure cleanliness and other arrangements, adding that they should inspect implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) in the shelter homes.

Related Topics

Lahore Visit All Share

Recent Stories

CPSR arranges webinar on Pak-Russia Relations pros ..

23 minutes ago

Brainchild launches 2nd party data hub through pre ..

25 minutes ago

Samsung partners with Sukh Chayn Residences to pro ..

31 minutes ago

UAE’s investment climate continues to attract in ..

42 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs meeting of Urban Plann ..

42 minutes ago

116,422 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.