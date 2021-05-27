DC Lahore orders all assistant commissioners to visit shelter homes

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz Thursday directed all assistant commissioners in the district to visit shelter homes in their respective areas and review arrangement there.

According to a city district administration spokesperson here, the DC Lahore said that all ACs should check documents and registration process of the people staying at the shelter homes.

He said that the ACs should check the quality of the food being provided there, adding that they should share the pictures of their visits.

Mudassar Riaz said that the ACs should ensure cleanliness and other arrangements, adding that they should inspect implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) in the shelter homes.