DC Lahore Orders Check On Edibles Prices

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 05:02 PM

DC Lahore orders check on edibles prices

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Danish Afzal has directed the price control magistrates to keep a check on quality and prices of edibles and essential items including flour, sugar, ghee and vegetables in their areas

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) : Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Danish Afzal has directed the price control magistrates to keep a check on quality and prices of edibles and essential items including flour, sugar, ghee and vegetables in their areas.

According to a spokesperson here on Tuesday, the DC directed the magistrates to ensure that the essential daily-use items are sold at official prices.

He also directed the magistrates to take strict action against hoarders and profiteers. The magistrates were also directed to submit the report to the DC Office on daily basis.

