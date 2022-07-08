DC Lahore reviews anti-dengue arrangements in cemetery

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lahore Omer Sher Chatha on Friday visited Gulburg Gora cemetery and reviewed anti-dengue measures.

Assistant Commissioner Model Town Sonia Sadaf, Chief Executive Officer Health, Gora Graveyard Administration and others were present.

DC Lahore Omar Sher Chatha inspected dengue surveillance and sanitation arrangements in the cemetery.

Local government officer briefed the DC Lahore about dengue arrangements.

He briefed that there were 818 cemeteries in the city, out of which, sanitation arrangements had been ensured in 224 cemeteries.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Lahore Umer Sher Chatha said the process of mowing grass in 166 cemeteries had been completed and anti-dengue spray was underway in 83 cemeteries.

He said that on the direction of Chief Minister Punjab, all cemeteries in the city were being cleaned during the Eidul Adha holidays, adding that Dengue surveillance would continue in all cemeteries of the city.

He said that local government officers, secretary union councils would conduct dengue surveillance along with teams.

Omer Sher Chatha said that in residential areas, stickers were affixed outside the houses on the identification of dengue larvae and warnings had been issued.

He said that action would be taken in case of finding out dengue larvae in commercialplaces and FIRs would be got registered.