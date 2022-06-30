DC Lahore reviews edibles' prices

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umar Sher Chatha presided over a meeting on Thursday to review the prices in the markets here

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umar Sher Chatha presided over a meeting on Thursday to review the prices in the markets here.

Assistant Commissioner Model Town Sonia Sadaf, price control magistrates and others were also present.

The DC directed the assistant commissioners to visit fruit and vegetable markets on daily basis.

He said that the officers should pay special attention to the prices of onions, tomatoes and potatoes.

He said that all officers must ensure sale of flour at the government rates, adding that the sale of 10-kg flour bag should be sold for Rs 490 and 20-kg for Rs 980.

He said that the officers should review of supply and rate lists of essential items at the DC counters.

He ordered for ensuring the sale of roti and naan at official rates, adding that roti should be sold for Rs 10 and naan for Rs 15.