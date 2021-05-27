DC Lahore reviews vaccination arrangements at Expo Centre

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz Thursday visited Expo Centre to review arrangements regarding coronavirus vaccination and observance of the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

According to a spokesperson for the city district administration, a large number of people were present in the centre to get vaccinated.

the DC Lahore also visited counters and beds set up for the coronavirus patients. He directed the authorities concerned to enhance the number of health worker, Rescue-1122 officials and civil defence workers to provide the best facilities to people at the centre.

He asked citizens about coronavirus vaccination and the facilities available there. He ordered for the best cleanliness arrangements in the COVID-19 Centre, and warned that any negligence would not be tolerated . He also ordered for strict implementation of the corona related standard operating procedures (SOPs) at the centre.