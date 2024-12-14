DC Lahore visits Raiwind, reviews cleanliness

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) DC Lahore Syed Musa Raza visited various places in Tehsil Raiwind on Saturday and reviewed the cleanliness situation.

The district government is active to make the vision of the Chief Minister of Punjab “Sathra Punjab” a success. DC Lahore Syed Musa Raza visited various places in Tehsil Raiwind.

In this visit, Chief Officer MCL Shahid Abbas Kathia, Assistant Commissioner Raiwind Zainab Tahir were also with the Deputy Commissioner, during which the evacuation of animals and slums from the urban population was reviewed and instructions were issued on the spot.

The DC appreciated the efforts of LWMC for the excellent cleanliness initiative. He said that LWMC officials should further improve the cleanliness mechanism and the public should be made aware to maintain the cleanliness system. The DC further directed that banners and panaflexes should not be installed at any place in the city and no one should be allowed to establish encroachments.