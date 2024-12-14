Open Menu

DC Lahore Visits Raiwind, Reviews Cleanliness

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 14, 2024 | 05:50 PM

DC Lahore visits Raiwind, reviews cleanliness

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) DC Lahore Syed Musa Raza visited various places in Tehsil Raiwind on Saturday and reviewed the cleanliness situation.

The district government is active to make the vision of the Chief Minister of Punjab “Sathra Punjab” a success. DC Lahore Syed Musa Raza visited various places in Tehsil Raiwind.

In this visit, Chief Officer MCL Shahid Abbas Kathia, Assistant Commissioner Raiwind Zainab Tahir were also with the Deputy Commissioner, during which the evacuation of animals and slums from the urban population was reviewed and instructions were issued on the spot.

The DC appreciated the efforts of LWMC for the excellent cleanliness initiative. He said that LWMC officials should further improve the cleanliness mechanism and the public should be made aware to maintain the cleanliness system. The DC further directed that banners and panaflexes should not be installed at any place in the city and no one should be allowed to establish encroachments.

Related Topics

Lahore Raiwind Chief Minister Punjab Visit From Government

Recent Stories

Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Pu ..

Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

2 hours ago
 FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in ..

FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi

2 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish ..

PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend

5 hours ago
 PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged fro ..

PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases

6 hours ago
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybri ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybrid model

6 hours ago
 Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir announce retirements fro ..

Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir announce retirements from international cricket

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 December 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 December 2024

9 hours ago
 UN Resident Coordinator for global collaboration t ..

UN Resident Coordinator for global collaboration to tackle financial, investment ..

18 hours ago
 France's Macron names centrist ally Bayrou as PM

France's Macron names centrist ally Bayrou as PM

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan