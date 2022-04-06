DC Lahore visits Sasta Ramzan Bazaar

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lahore Omar Sher Chatha Wednesday visited 'Sasta Ramzan Bazaar' here at Karim Park ground to review arrangements.

Assistant Commissioner City Adnan Rashid and others also accompanied him.

The DC checked flour and sugar stalls and supply of essential commodities and prices at fair price shops in the Ramzan Bazaar.

He also reviewed the the supply of potatoes, tomatoes, onions, lady finger, pumpkins, apples, bananas, daal channa, dates, basins, lemons, garlic and guavas.

He checked the sanitation arrangements in Ramazan Bazaar.