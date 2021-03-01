UrduPoint.com
DC Lahore Visits Shelter Home At Ichhra

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 06:20 PM

DC Lahore visits shelter home at Ichhra

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz Monday paid a surprise visit to 'Panahgah' (shelter home) at Ichhra here to review arrangements.

According to the DC office spokesperson, Mudassar Riaz checked the food being provided to people staying at the shelter home.

He reviewed arrangements made for the cold weather at the shelter home. The DC also checked the sanitation arrangements and security measures there. He expressed satisfaction over the quality of food as well as other facilities the shelter home.

Mudassar Riaz directed the management to ensure cleanliness in the shelter home. He said that the city district administration was providing all necessary facilities to the people staying at the shelter home.

More Stories From Pakistan

