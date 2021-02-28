DC Lakki Marwat hold kuli kachary

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat Abdul Haseeb Khan Sunday held a Kuli Kachary in Wanda Sher Gul Shamoni area in which besides government officials, area leaders participated in large numbers.

People in large numbers turned up to the Kuli Kachary and presented the problems being faced by them to the Deputy Commissioner, some took on the spot decision, and others were referred to concerned departments so that they take appropriate decisions. DC listened to the problems of the people and assured them to solve them on priority basis.