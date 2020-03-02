UrduPoint.com
DC Lakki Marwat Urges Masses To Take Part In Tree Plantation Drive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 12:49 PM

Deputy Commissioner Abdul Haseeb has urged people to come forward and enthusiastically take part in tree plantation campaign under "Clean and Green Pakistan" project to make the drive success and successfully face environmental challenges

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdul Haseeb has urged people to come forward and enthusiastically take part in tree plantation campaign under "Clean and Green Pakistan" project to make the drive success and successfully face environmental challenges.

He expressed these views while inaugurating tree plantation drive by plating a sapling in Kurram Paar near Shuhab Khel area under the auspices of Forest Department.

A large number of people from civil society, students, boys scout took part in the campaign in which as many as 25000 saplings were planted over three thousand Kanal of land in a single day.

The DC said the district administration and the forest department were utilizing all available resources to plant more trees and make the area clean and green for healthy environment to citizens.

DFO Naqeebullah said that a total of 400,000 saplings would be planted during the campaign and added that it would enhance forest cover in the district and help overcome environmental issues.

