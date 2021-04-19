DC Lakki visits vegetable markets

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lakki Marwat, Abdul Haseeb visited various vegetable markets during wee hours on Monday and checked the quality of vegetables and fruits

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lakki Marwat, Abdul Haseeb visited various vegetable markets during wee hours on Monday and checked the quality of vegetables and fruits.

Accompanied by the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Mohammad Ishaq, and Additional Food Controller, Mohammad Yousaf, directed the middlemen and commission agents for giving special concession to shopkeepers in Ramazan to support supplying food essentials to people at affordable rates.