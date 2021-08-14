UrduPoint.com

DC Larkana Addresses At 75th Independence Day Function

Sat 14th August 2021

DC Larkana addresses at 75th Independence Day function

Deputy Commissioner Larkana Tariq Manzoor Chandio has said that Pakistan was created as result of untiring struggle of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the 14 August reminds us the sacrifices of our freedom fighters

He was addressing a big gathering at the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Municipal Stadium in connection with the 75th Independence Day of the country here Saturday.

He congratulated the nation and said that it was our collective responsibility to integrate our capabilities for the welfare of the country and the people.

The Deputy Commissioner Larkana said that under the leadership of Quid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Pakistan was came into being as an independent state. It is our national duty to celebrate our Independence Day with national fervor, zeal and enthusiasm as an awakened nation, he added He called upon the parents to create patriotism among their children and tell them about the heroic deeds of their elders and national heroes who laid down their lives but did not compromise on principles.

He also urged the people to follow the footprints of the founder of Pakistan and Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He congratulated the audience and appreciated the efforts of the organizers who arranged such a great function to mark the Day.

Speaking on the occasion, Former Mayor Larkana Municipal Corporation Khair Muhammad Shaikh said that the Independence Day reminds us the struggles of freedom fighters for creating an independent country and added that now, it was our prime duty to follow the principals of Qauid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

Assistant Commissioner Larkana Ahmed Ali Soomro, Akhtar Hussain Korejo and others also spoke on the occasion.

On this occasion, national songs, folk songs and tableau were presented by the girls and boys students of various schools of Larkana city.

The Ceremony was largely attended by the Wing Commander Shahbaz Rangers, district and divisional heads of various departments, notables of the area, students, teachers, leaders and workers of various political parties.

