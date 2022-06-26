DC Larkana and SSP Larkana visit highly sensitive polling stations

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Larkana Tarique Manzoor Chandio along with SSP Larkana Sarfaraz Nawaz Shaikh, on Sunday visited the most sensitive polling stations and reviewed the security measures there.

During the visit, SSP Larkana met with the police officials stationed at the polling stations.

After visiting the polling stations, they visited different areas of the city, including Naudero Chowk, Kousar Mill, Rehmatpur, City school, Jails Bazaar and New bus Terminal and reviewed the situation.