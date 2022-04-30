UrduPoint.com

DC Larkana Asks TPOs, SHOs To Ensure Foolproof Security During Eid Days

Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2022 | 12:06 AM

DC Larkana asks TPOs, SHOs to ensure foolproof security during Eid days

Deputy Commissioner Larkana Tariq Manzoor Chandio Friday asked all the Taluka Police Officers (TPOs) and Station House Officers (SHOs) to ensure fool proof security measures to prevent any eventuality of crime and terrorist activities especially during the Ramazan as people were busy in Eid shopping at different markets

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Larkana Tariq Manzoor Chandio Friday asked all the Taluka Police Officers (TPOs) and Station House Officers (SHOs) to ensure fool proof security measures to prevent any eventuality of crime and terrorist activities especially during the Ramazan as people were busy in Eid shopping at different markets.

He also directed them to be on the road during the working hours from Iftar to midnight.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting on law and order situation here at DC office Larkana on Friday evening.

Meeting was also attended among others by SSP Larkana Sarfaraz Shaikh, DSPs City, all Taluka Police Officers, DSPs and Inspectors of the district.

DC Larkana said police personnel in civil clothes should also be deployed at different points to keep a strict vigilance over the internal situation of markets, besides an effective communication system be developed with markets unions, to take prompt action in case of any criminal activity.

Related Topics

Terrorist Police Law And Order Road Larkana Criminals Market All From

Recent Stories

Health Minister hints at reviewing PMC Act 2020

Health Minister hints at reviewing PMC Act 2020

23 seconds ago
 US Aware of Reports That American Citizen Was Kill ..

US Aware of Reports That American Citizen Was Killed Fighting in Ukraine - State ..

24 seconds ago
 South Korea to end outdoor mask mandate

South Korea to end outdoor mask mandate

26 seconds ago
 Kenya's e-waste recyclers battle to contain rising ..

Kenya's e-waste recyclers battle to contain rising scourge

27 seconds ago
 US Has No Plans to Train Forces Inside Ukraine But ..

US Has No Plans to Train Forces Inside Ukraine But Has Virtual Training Option - ..

30 seconds ago
 Choking and sweating around Delhi's burning hill o ..

Choking and sweating around Delhi's burning hill of trash

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.