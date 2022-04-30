DC Larkana asks TPOs, SHOs to ensure foolproof security during Eid days

Deputy Commissioner Larkana Tariq Manzoor Chandio Friday asked all the Taluka Police Officers (TPOs) and Station House Officers (SHOs) to ensure fool proof security measures to prevent any eventuality of crime and terrorist activities especially during the Ramazan as people were busy in Eid shopping at different markets

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Larkana Tariq Manzoor Chandio Friday asked all the Taluka Police Officers (TPOs) and Station House Officers (SHOs) to ensure fool proof security measures to prevent any eventuality of crime and terrorist activities especially during the Ramazan as people were busy in Eid shopping at different markets.

He also directed them to be on the road during the working hours from Iftar to midnight.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting on law and order situation here at DC office Larkana on Friday evening.

Meeting was also attended among others by SSP Larkana Sarfaraz Shaikh, DSPs City, all Taluka Police Officers, DSPs and Inspectors of the district.

DC Larkana said police personnel in civil clothes should also be deployed at different points to keep a strict vigilance over the internal situation of markets, besides an effective communication system be developed with markets unions, to take prompt action in case of any criminal activity.