DC Larkana chairs a meeting of District Price Control Committee

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Larkana Ms. Rabiaya Siyal chaired a meeting of District Price Control Committee at her office on Friday to review the prices of essential commodities during Ramzan Sharif.

The DC warned the hoarders, profiteers and black-marketers to avoid creating any artificial shortage of the commodities else stern legal action would be taken against them. She said that the district administration would make all necessary arrangements for supply of essential commodities to consumers at fixed rates.

The Deputy Commissioner hoped that with the co-operation of business community, the prices of essential commodities would be maintained at reasonable level. She also asked them to sell their items in accordance with the rates fixed by the committee and display price list at the conspicuous place at their shops. Besides, they should declare stock of the stuffs and maintain correct weight and measure, she added.

The officials of the Market Committee and Bureau of Supply and Prices were directed to provide price list of the commodities to the shopkeepers daily. Special magistrates will conduct checking frequently to ensure implementation of the directives and to bring the defaulters to book, she said.

The DC Larkana directed the Assistant Commissioners and Taluka Mukhtiarkars to check the prices of essential commodities and nobody would be allowed to hoard sugar and commodities, she added.

She asked magistrates to take stern action against hoarders. People have been asked to lodge their complaint at the complaint centres to be set up for the prompt disposal at the center of the markets.

DC Larkana directed the food inspectors of Larkana Municipal Corporation (LMC), municipal and town committees tol check the prices and report on product quality on a daily basis.

On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner strictly instructed the traders that adulteration and hoarders will not be condoned under any circumstances.

In the end, the chair pledged to take strict legal action against the violators of Ehtram-e-Ramzan ordinance and no one will be allowed to keep hotels and restaurants open.

In the meeting, Assistant Director Bureau of Supply and Prices Larkana Shahnawaz Sheikh briefed the Deputy Commissioner about the prices.

The meeting was attended among others by the members of the DPCC, Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Larkana, Assistant Commissioners and Taluka Mukhtiarkars of the District, representatives of LCCI, Trade Unions, officials of various departments.