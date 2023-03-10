UrduPoint.com

DC Larkana Chairs A Meeting Of District Price Control Committee

Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2023 | 08:44 PM

DC Larkana chairs a meeting of District Price Control Committee

Deputy Commissioner Larkana Ms. Rabiaya Siyal chaired a meeting of District Price Control Committee at her office on Friday to review the prices of essential commodities during Ramzan Sharif

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Larkana Ms. Rabiaya Siyal chaired a meeting of District Price Control Committee at her office on Friday to review the prices of essential commodities during Ramzan Sharif.

The DC warned the hoarders, profiteers and black-marketers to avoid creating any artificial shortage of the commodities else stern legal action would be taken against them. She said that the district administration would make all necessary arrangements for supply of essential commodities to consumers at fixed rates.

The Deputy Commissioner hoped that with the co-operation of business community, the prices of essential commodities would be maintained at reasonable level. She also asked them to sell their items in accordance with the rates fixed by the committee and display price list at the conspicuous place at their shops. Besides, they should declare stock of the stuffs and maintain correct weight and measure, she added.

The officials of the Market Committee and Bureau of Supply and Prices were directed to provide price list of the commodities to the shopkeepers daily. Special magistrates will conduct checking frequently to ensure implementation of the directives and to bring the defaulters to book, she said.

The DC Larkana directed the Assistant Commissioners and Taluka Mukhtiarkars to check the prices of essential commodities and nobody would be allowed to hoard sugar and commodities, she added.

She asked magistrates to take stern action against hoarders. People have been asked to lodge their complaint at the complaint centres to be set up for the prompt disposal at the center of the markets.

DC Larkana directed the food inspectors of Larkana Municipal Corporation (LMC), municipal and town committees tol check the prices and report on product quality on a daily basis.

On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner strictly instructed the traders that adulteration and hoarders will not be condoned under any circumstances.

In the end, the chair pledged to take strict legal action against the violators of Ehtram-e-Ramzan ordinance and no one will be allowed to keep hotels and restaurants open.

In the meeting, Assistant Director Bureau of Supply and Prices Larkana Shahnawaz Sheikh briefed the Deputy Commissioner about the prices.

The meeting was attended among others by the members of the DPCC, Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Larkana, Assistant Commissioners and Taluka Mukhtiarkars of the District, representatives of LCCI, Trade Unions, officials of various departments.

Related Topics

Shortage Business Larkana Price Market All Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Weight

Recent Stories

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsena ..

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsenal

3 hours ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PT ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PTI candidate's win in NA-193

6 hours ago
 Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Mi ..

Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Minister's Resignation

6 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence o ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence of PTI workers against journali ..

6 hours ago
 Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's ..

Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's Standing Committee on Human R ..

6 hours ago
 Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comebac ..

Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comeback

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.