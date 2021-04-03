DC Larkana chairs a meeting of DPCC

In order to review the Prices of essential commodities during Ramazan Sharif, a meeting of District Price Control Committee(DPCC) was held here on today under the Chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Larkana Tariq Manzoor Chandio, at his office

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :In order to review the Prices of essential commodities during Ramazan Sharif, a meeting of District Price Control Committee(DPCC) was held here on today under the Chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Larkana Tariq Manzoor Chandio, at his office.

The chair warned the hoarders, profiteers and black-marketers to avoid creating any artificial shortage of the commodities else stern legal action would be taken against them.

He said that district administration would make all necessary arrangements for supply of essential commodities to consumers at fixed rates.

He hoped that with the co-operation of business community, the prices of essential commodities would be maintained at reasonable level.

DC Larkana also asked use in accordance with the rates fixed by the committee and display price list at the conspicuous place of their shops. Besides, they should declare stock of the stuffs and maintain correct weight and measure, he added.

The officials of the Market Committee and Bureau of Supply and Prices were directed to provide price list of the commodities to the shopkeepers daily.

While, special magistrates will conduct checking frequently to ensure implementation of the directives and to bring the defaulters to book, he said.

He directed the Assistant Commissioners and Taluka Mukhtiarkars to check the prices of essential commodities and nobody would be allowed to hoard sugar and commodities, he added.

He asked magistrates to take stern action against hoarders. People have been asked to lodge their complaint at the complaint centres to be set up for the prompt disposal at the center of the markets.

In the end, the chair pledged to take strict legal action against the violators of Ehtram-e-Ramzan ordinance and no one will be allowed to keep hotels and restaurants open.

The meeting was attended among others by the members of the DPCC, Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Larkana, Assistant Commissioners and Taluka Mukhtiarkars of the District, representatives of LCCI, Trade Unions, officials of various departments.