UrduPoint.com

DC Larkana Chairs A Meeting To Reviews Eid Milad-un-Nabi Arrangements

Sumaira FH Published September 30, 2022 | 09:25 PM

DC Larkana chairs a meeting to reviews Eid Milad-un-Nabi arrangements

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Larkana Tariq Manzoor Chandio on Friday chaired a meeting to review arrangements for celebration of Jashan-e-Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Larkana Tariq Manzoor Chandio on Friday chaired a meeting to review arrangements for celebration of Jashan-e-Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).

The meeting was informed that the security and traffic arrangements would be made by SSP Larkana under Police contingency plan.

The meeting decided to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with religious fervor and enthusiasm throughout the district.

The DC urged upon the representatives of Police and Rangers that all out efforts should be made to ensure the law and order situation and flow of smooth traffic in the district on the occasion.

He also called upon the Ulema of all sects and the people of every walk of life to play their role in this regard and create the atmosphere of brotherhood and unity on the occasion. The Ulemas assured of their full cooperation in this regard.

The DC directed all the Municipal Officers and officials of local bodies department Larkana to ensure the cleanliness and remove the encroachments from the routes of the procession of Jashan-e-Eid Milad-un-Nabi, besides the lighting arrangements may be ensured.

The WAPDA/SEPCO authority would also ensure smooth supply of the electricity for the events regarding the observance of Eid Milad-un-Nabi and the SEPCO personal would also accompanied with the processions for removing the wires interrupting the passage of procession.

The officials of SEPCO assured the meeting that no load-shedding would be carried-out up to 13th Rabi-ul-Awal.

It was also decided that the DHO Larkana, Medical Superintendent CMC Hospital Larkana, District Support Manager PPHI would set-up medical camps wherever required and doctors in taluka hospitals and Chandka Medical College Hospital Larkana may be ensured to present round the clock with medicines and all the service delivery offices will remain open up to 13th Rabi-ul-Awal and submit their reports to DC Office in time in this regard.

Meeting was also decided that that Milad programmes would be organized in all the schools and colleges of the district on the 12th of Rabi-ul-Awal.

Concerned police officers were directed to maintain law and order during celebrations and to simplify the procedure of issuance of route permit.

The Rangers officers informed the meeting that they have made complete foolproof security arrangements on the occasion of 12th of Rabi-ul-Awal.

On the occasion, SSP Larkana Asif Raza Balouch said DSP and Inspector would be with the procession on the first day of 12th Rabi-ul-Awal, so that they can be provided full security.

He said it is also the responsibility of everyone to keep an eye on miscreants in the processions and gatherings, so that no law and order problem arises.

The meeting also decided that the control rooms would be established at DC office as well as other concerned offices.

The meeting was attended among the others, SP Headquarters Larkana, Additional Deputy Commissioner Larkana, Municipal Commissioner Municipal Corporation Larkana, Assistant Commissioners, Taluka Mukhtiarkars, Municipal officers, officials of local bodies department, Ulemas of various sects and officers of different Departments.

Related Topics

Rangers Police Electricity Law And Order Traffic Larkana May All From Southern Electric Power Company Limited Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Pakistan set target of 170 runs for England in six ..

Pakistan set target of 170 runs for England in sixth T20I match

10 minutes ago
 IMF Says About $50Bln Needed Over Next 12 Months t ..

IMF Says About $50Bln Needed Over Next 12 Months to Eradicate Acute Food Insecur ..

3 minutes ago
 Agricultural Production in Ukraine to Drop by 25-4 ..

Agricultural Production in Ukraine to Drop by 25-40% in 2022 Due to Conflict - I ..

3 minutes ago
 IMF Says Food Insecurity Continues to Rise as Pric ..

IMF Says Food Insecurity Continues to Rise as Prices Remain Historically High

3 minutes ago
 US to Take Action at UNSC to Hold Russia Accountab ..

US to Take Action at UNSC to Hold Russia Accountable for Referendums - Blinken

3 minutes ago
 Accused in rape, double homicide case sentenced to ..

Accused in rape, double homicide case sentenced to death

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.