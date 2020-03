(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Larkana, Muhammad Noman Siddique has urged the officers of the Health Department, elected representatives, NGOs, teachers, scouts, students and social workers to play their role in administering the anti-polio drops to the children, aged 5 years, during the anti-polio campaign, from March 16, 2020 to March 22, 2020.

He said this while presiding over a meeting of District EPI &Polio Eradication Committee, here at his office on Friday.

He also urged the officers of the district health department to make all out efforts for eradication of Polio from the District.

He urged the health department officials to ensure visit of Mobile teams to remote and katcha area and see that no child from among the targeted age group is left out and deprived of anti polio drops.

Deputy Commissioner Larkana assured that all teams would be provided with transport facility and needed assistance to maintain cold chain.

He said collective efforts were required for success of the anti-polio campaign adding that all the line-departments must also cooperate with the health department.

He also said this is a national cause the Anti Polio teams may be reached at remote areas of the district, so that no one child may not be left from Anti Polio Drop and cooperate with the Teams constituted by the Health Department in this regard.

He said that action will be taken against the officials of their negligence in Polio Campaign.

He said that there is a need for awareness of the public through print & electronic media as well as the NGOs play role in this regards.

He further said that the District Administration Larkana and Health Department Larkana are working as a team sprite to achieve desirable results.

He appreciated the efforts of District Health Officer Larkana for taking concrete steps in this regard.

The DC Larkana has appealed the people of the district that in this national campaign every one may realize his responsibility to success the Anti Polio Campaign in larger interest of the nation.

He directed the Taluka Health Officers to submit their micro plans prepared for the National Polio Campaign to Control Rooms set-up at Deputy Commissioner's Office and DHO office.

The meeting decided that the health department to ensure the mobile teams may reach in Rural and far-flung areas of the district.

Earlier, District Health Officer Dr. Syed Amjad Shah said that in Larkana district to maintain it all estimated number of 306850 children, aged upto 5 years, must be covered.

DHO Larkana also informed that in all the four talukas of Larkana district 4 zones were established and 812 teams have been formed along with 82 fixed immunization centers in the district to vaccinate the kids. He hoped that the Target mentioned will be achieved.

He further said that thirty 51 transit polio teams have also been constituted in the district that would be available at Railway Station, bus stops and various markets of the district during the anti-polio campaign.

During the meeting DO Health Larkana pointed out the requirement and the problems during the anti polio campaign.

Representative of Police department, attending the meeting, assured to provide vehicles and security facilities to the mobile teams in the district.

On the occasion President LCCI, Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Larkana, Representative of UNICEF, NGOs, Revenue Officers, education Officers were present in the meeting and the concerned officers assured that all out efforts will be made to success the Anti Polio Campaign in the District.

The meeting was also attended by the ADC-I Larkana Imdad Ali Abro, Assistant Commissioner Larkana Iqbal Tunio, Medical Superintendent CMC Hospital Larkana, Representative of UNICEF, Representative of WHO, NGOs, Revenue Officers, Education Officers, councilors and other concerned officials of various departments.