DC Larkana chairs meeting on sanitation

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Larkana Rabiaya Siyal has said that the sanitation system in the city should be improved for providing a clean environment to people.

She said while presiding over a meeting regarding sanitation, traffic management system and Encroachment in Darbar Hall, at the DC office here on Tuesday.

She said the illegal encroachments established in the city should also be removed so that the citizens can get rid of the problems and inconveniences they face and also improve the traffic system.

She directed that comprehensive planning should be devised to improve the traffic flow, adding that hurdles and encroachments should be removed because they affect the smooth traffic flow in the city.

She said practical steps should be taken to improve the traffic flow at entry and exit points and effective implementation should be ensured to facilitate the people, she said and added that the line departments should fulfill their responsibilities and practical steps should be initiated instead of lip service.

The DC further said the district administration was always trying to provide better facilities to the people of the Larkana district and was trying to solve their legitimate problems.

Assistant Commissioner Larkana Shahida Parveen, ADC-II Larkana and officials of various departments were also present on the occasion.