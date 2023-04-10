DC Larkana chairs meeting regarding Youm-e-Ali arrangements

Deputy Commissioner Larkana Rabia Siyal has directed the officers to ensure better sanitary system and make all necessary arrangements on the occasion of martyrdom anniversary of Amirul Momineen Hazrat Ali ibne Abi Talib (A.S.) so that no untoward incident might occur

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Larkana Rabia Siyal has directed the officers to ensure better sanitary system and make all necessary arrangements on the occasion of martyrdom anniversary of Amirul Momineen Hazrat Ali ibne Abi Talib (A.S.) so that no untoward incident might occur.

This she said while presiding over a meeting regarding the arrangements for the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Ali (A.S.) to be observed on the 21st of Ramazan, here at his office on Monday.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Larkana Shahida Parveen, Officers of District Police Larkana, officials of Shahbaz Rangers, the Ulema various schools of thought, Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Larkana, Municipal Commissioner and officers of various departments.

DC Larkana said that special arrangements would be made for the security of Majalis and mourning processions to maintain peace and tranquillity throughout the district.

She directed concerned authorities to keep a vigilant eye on suspects so as to avoid any untoward incident on the martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali (AS).

DC Larkana also directed that security should be enhanced during processions and majlis in the wake of the martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali (A.S).

She further said that paramedical staff including doctors, medicines and ambulances is to be present at medical camps to give first aid to persons.

The Ulema present at the moot called for proper security arrangements in the city for the occasion, like the arrangements made during the month of Muharram.

Sarfaraz Pechuho of Larkana Police told the meeting that strict security arrangements have been made in the District and a control room is being set up to keep a strict watch on the miscreants.

Municipal Commissioner, Municipal Corporation Larkana told the meeting that cleanliness, water supply and electricity arrangements were being made along the traditional routes of processions in the city.

Meanwhile, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of SSP Larkana Dr Muhammad Imran regarding the security of processions and gatherings held in connection with Youm-e-Ali.

Addressing the police officers, SSP Larkana said that full security should be provided for the gatherings and processions on the occasion of Youm-e-Ali.

He said that the security from the beginning to the end of the gatherings and processions and the safe return of all participants of the processions.

Strict checking of persons entering processions and rallies should be ensured, he said and further added that the parking area should be declared 200 meters away from rallies and mourning processions.

SSP Larkana told the meeting that in addition to surveillance of all processions and gatherings with CCTV cameras, complete video recording should be adopted.

He also directed the officials that appropriate security should be provided to all Ulemas and Zakirs. Any negligence in this regard would be unbearable, SSP warned.

SP Headquarters and ASP City Larkana and other police officers were also present in the meeting.