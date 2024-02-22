Open Menu

DC Larkana Chairs Meeting To Review Polio Drive

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2024 | 08:16 PM

Deputy Commissioner Larkana Dr. Sharjeel Noor Channa has directed the officials of the health department to make proper arrangements to make the polio campaign a success so that no child misses out on the polio vaccine

He expressed these views today while presiding over a meeting in the committee room of the Commissioner's office. The meeting was attended by DHO, PPHI, WHO and other concerned authorities.

On this occasion, the previous polio campaign was reviewed. However, the officials of the health department also gave a briefing to the deputy commissioner regarding the polio campaign.

On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner said that polio teams should be appointed at the UC level and committees should be established to monitor them. He said that the micro-plan should be strictly implemented so that no child misses out on polio vaccination.

He said that the set target should be ensured in any case because polio is a dangerous disease.

He said that the Sindh government wants to take special care of the polio campaign. On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner gave instructions to the police administration to make proper security arrangements.

After that, the Deputy Commissioner inaugurated the Polio campaign by giving polio drops to children in the Commissioner's office and a rally was also held, which was led by Deputy Commissioner Sharjeel Noor Chana.

Determined to succeed in every way, don't stop drinking the drops of protection. He appealed to the parents of the children to fully cooperate with the polio teams so that no child misses out on polio vaccination during the polio campaign.

