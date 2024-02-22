DC Larkana Chairs Meeting To Review Polio Drive
Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2024 | 08:16 PM
Deputy Commissioner Larkana Dr. Sharjeel Noor Channa has directed the officials of the health department to make proper arrangements to make the polio campaign a success so that no child misses out on the polio vaccine
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Larkana Dr. Sharjeel Noor Channa has directed the officials of the health department to make proper arrangements to make the polio campaign a success so that no child misses out on the polio vaccine.
He expressed these views today while presiding over a meeting in the committee room of the Commissioner's office. The meeting was attended by DHO, PPHI, WHO and other concerned authorities.
On this occasion, the previous polio campaign was reviewed. However, the officials of the health department also gave a briefing to the deputy commissioner regarding the polio campaign.
On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner said that polio teams should be appointed at the UC level and committees should be established to monitor them. He said that the micro-plan should be strictly implemented so that no child misses out on polio vaccination.
He said that the set target should be ensured in any case because polio is a dangerous disease.
He said that the Sindh government wants to take special care of the polio campaign. On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner gave instructions to the police administration to make proper security arrangements.
After that, the Deputy Commissioner inaugurated the Polio campaign by giving polio drops to children in the Commissioner's office and a rally was also held, which was led by Deputy Commissioner Sharjeel Noor Chana.
Determined to succeed in every way, don't stop drinking the drops of protection. He appealed to the parents of the children to fully cooperate with the polio teams so that no child misses out on polio vaccination during the polio campaign.
Recent Stories
Speakers for raising more taxes on tobacco items
Police accelerate operation against kite flyers, sellers; arrest over 450
Pak-China Electric Vehicle Launched in Pakistan
3 cops suspended over accused escape
KPHC gives licenses to Category I hospitals
Pakistan’s Awais qualifies for Asian Men Snooker final
Police carry out search operation in Marrir Hassan, adjoining areas
Japan envoy hosts reception to celebrate 64th birthday anniversary of Emperor of ..
FCCI demands completion of IP gasline
UAF VC says best facilities being provided for sports promotion
1400 plots allotment: CM fulfills promise made with journalists
Traders concerned over robberies, dacoities in market
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Speakers for raising more taxes on tobacco items5 minutes ago
-
Police accelerate operation against kite flyers, sellers; arrest over 4505 minutes ago
-
3 cops suspended over accused escape5 minutes ago
-
KPHC gives licenses to Category I hospitals9 minutes ago
-
Police carry out search operation in Marrir Hassan, adjoining areas9 minutes ago
-
Japan envoy hosts reception to celebrate 64th birthday anniversary of Emperor of Japan4 minutes ago
-
1400 plots allotment: CM fulfills promise made with journalists4 minutes ago
-
Traders concerned over robberies, dacoities in market4 minutes ago
-
Efforts underway to eliminate polio from Balochistan: Chief Secretary4 minutes ago
-
Three-day Intl congress of soil science concluded at PMAS-AAUR4 minutes ago
-
91 power pilferers nabbed across MEPCO region4 minutes ago
-
Abdul Aleem Lashari posted as Chairman STBB37 minutes ago