DC Larkana Clarifies Private Embankment Breach In Dokri's Katcha Area

Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2025 | 08:18 PM

The Deputy Commissioner of Larkana, Sharjeel Noor Chana, issued a clarification regarding the breach of a private embankment near village Balhreji in the katcha (riverine) area of Dokri

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) The Deputy Commissioner of Larkana, Sharjeel Noor Chana, issued a clarification regarding the breach of a private embankment near village Balhreji in the katcha (riverine) area of Dokri.

The private embankment, constructed along the bank of the Indus River to protect cultivated lands, was illegally built within the riverbed, far from the officially established protective embankments of the Irrigation Department.

Due to increased water flow in the Indus River, the embankment collapsed, resulting in the submersion of the cultivated lands.

The Irrigation Department's protective embankments remain unaffected and are being closely monitored by the department and district administration, which are on high alert.

