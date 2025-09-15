DC Larkana Clarifies Private Embankment Breach In Dokri's Katcha Area
Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2025 | 08:18 PM
The Deputy Commissioner of Larkana, Sharjeel Noor Chana, issued a clarification regarding the breach of a private embankment near village Balhreji in the katcha (riverine) area of Dokri
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) The Deputy Commissioner of Larkana, Sharjeel Noor Chana, issued a clarification regarding the breach of a private embankment near village Balhreji in the katcha (riverine) area of Dokri.
The private embankment, constructed along the bank of the Indus River to protect cultivated lands, was illegally built within the riverbed, far from the officially established protective embankments of the Irrigation Department.
Due to increased water flow in the Indus River, the embankment collapsed, resulting in the submersion of the cultivated lands.
The Irrigation Department's protective embankments remain unaffected and are being closely monitored by the department and district administration, which are on high alert.
Recent Stories
AED4.9 billion in real estate transactions recorded in Sharjah in August
Tanweer Festival returns to Mleiha desert with global artists
UAE’s Special Envoy for Business & Philanthropy concludes Italy visit to advan ..
FANR showcases UAE Nuclear Energy Programme as global model to international del ..
Korean embassy issues EPS Pakistani workers guidance on finding dormant insuranc ..
Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Doha to lead state delegation on behalf of UAE Pres ..
Wajiha Qamar holds meeting with Director General of Cabinet at ICYF
Sharjah records 361% growth in capital investment
Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 preparations underway for region’s largest m ..
Integrated Transport Centre launches emirate’s 1st trial operation for autonom ..
Dubai Humanitarian dispatches second relief airlift in less than week to Afghani ..
UAE Government Media Office launches new edition of 'Specialised Content Creator ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Implementation of NA Committee Recommendations Imperative: Qadir Mandokhail21 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi to distribute cash aid among 1,700 TDP families in Bajaur21 minutes ago
-
Karachi Police arrest 566 suspects, recover drugs and illegal weapons in one week21 minutes ago
-
SC dismisses appeal to increase sentence in murder case21 minutes ago
-
RPO emphasizes speedy, transparent investigations to ensure justice21 minutes ago
-
Dhamyal Police arrested prime suspect in double murder case21 minutes ago
-
TikToker Samia Hijab withdraws kidnapping, threat case in court21 minutes ago
-
LHC seeks arguments in contempt plea against NAB chief31 minutes ago
-
Two proclaimed offender brothers arrested41 minutes ago
-
Tourism in Swat on decline, association warns41 minutes ago
-
Punjab University: 10 female students awarded PhD degrees41 minutes ago
-
Air passenger offloaded41 minutes ago