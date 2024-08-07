Open Menu

D.C Larkana Directors Departments To Solve BF Of Employee's Cases

Sumaira FH Published August 07, 2024 | 01:10 PM

D.C Larkana directors departments to solve BF of employee's cases

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Larkana Dr. Sharjeel Noor Channa on Wednesday instructed the officials of all the departments of Larkana district to clear the cases of the benevolent fund as soon as possible so that the employees and their relatives do not suffer to get financial benefits.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting on Benevolent Fund cases of employees in the Durbar Hall of the Deputy Commissioner's office.

He directed the officials of all the departments to submit the Benevolent Fund cases as soon as possible to be resolved at earliest. He said there should be no complaint in back log and the new cases should be investigated immediately.

Related Topics

Larkana All

Recent Stories

LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missin ..

LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series ..

Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

4 hours ago
 DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

13 hours ago
 Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, f ..

Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP

14 hours ago
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's bod ..

Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua

14 hours ago
 Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

14 hours ago
 LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic se ..

LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II

14 hours ago
 MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals ..

MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon

15 hours ago
 PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Kh ..

PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..

15 hours ago
 KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug add ..

KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan