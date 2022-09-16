UrduPoint.com

DC Larkana Directs To Ensure Foolproof Security On Chehlum

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 16, 2022 | 11:19 PM

In order to review arrangements regarding observance of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain(R.A) falling on September 17, Deputy Commissioner Larkana Tariq Manzoor Chandio presided over a meeting of District Peace Committee (DPC) here on Friday evening

The meeting was attended by Wing Commander Shahbaz Rangers Larkana, SSP Larkana, Municipal Commissioner LMC, Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Larkana, Assistant Commissioners of Larkana, Ratodero, Bakrani and Dokri, Mukhtiarkars, members of the DPC, Ulemas of both sects and officers concerned of various departments.

In this regard all the departments concerned were already assigned to perform their responsibilities for maintaining peace and tranquility during the Chehlum.

DC Larkana directed officials concerned to adopt flawless security measures during Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) pay more attention to protection of the lives of the participants of religious processions and majalis.

Besides, respective officials should ensure provision of required facilities like uninterrupted electricity supply streetlights, splash of water on roads, removal of stones and other encroachments on the way of procession etc.

Police and Rangers officials will patrol their respective areas of the district and keep close contact with the members of the peace committees in order to resolve the problems if it crops up all of a sudden.

The Ulema's present at the moot called for proper security arrangements in the city for the occasion, like the arrangements made during the month of Muharram.

SSP Larkana told the meeting that strict security arrangements have been made in the District and a control room is being set up to keep a strict watch on the miscreants.

Mayor LMC told the meeting that cleanliness, water supply and electricity arrangements were being made along the traditional routes of "Chehlum" processions in the city.

