DC Larkana For Full Proof Security Arrangements On Eid Milad Un Nabi
Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2024 | 02:50 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Larkana Sharjeel Noor Channa along with Assistant Commissioner Ratodero Kainat Shaikh and other official visited Neodero and Ratodero's routes of processions on 12 Rabi Awwal ( Eid ul Melad).
DC instructed the relevant officials that cleanliness and lighting arrangements should be ensured on the routes of the processions and full-proof security arrangements should also be made during the processions to avoid any untoward incident.
He said that the administration and the scholars should cooperate with each other.
