DC Larkana Inaugurates 7th Agricultural Population Census
Muhammad Irfan Published November 23, 2024 | 06:50 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Larkana Dr. Sharjeel Noor Channa has inaugurated the 7th Agricultural Population Census.
The opening ceremony was held in the office of the Additional Director of Agriculture Extension on Saturday, in which he addressed the trainers and said that the country is highly dependent on the agriculture sector.
He said that it is very important to get the information so that in the future, such steps can be taken in the agriculture budget that can help agriculture.
He said that teams of trainers will go out with the police, who will perform their services in agriculture population censuses. Agricultural population censuses will have many benefits in the future and through this the budget for agriculture will be kept in the next year, he added.
Relevant officials were also present on the occasion.
Recent Stories
Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer
Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..
PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest
NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi
Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup
Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad
Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..
PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad
No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call
PTI says Islamabad march to be taken out at all costs
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Over 6300 innocent Kashmiris languishing in Indian, IIOJK jails: IFJHR unveils list:1 minute ago
-
Parachinar fire spreading, but Gandapur sleeping: Azma Bukhari1 minute ago
-
Seven outlaws arrested, weapons recovered11 minutes ago
-
Awards for farmers over wheat cultivation11 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 96,500 cusecs water11 minutes ago
-
Digital Safar Program: 1,500 teachers to be trained next week21 minutes ago
-
AC holds open court, hears public complaints21 minutes ago
-
SRSO observed Universal Children Day in Sukkur31 minutes ago
-
NSICT&R, first govt cancer hospital to offer modern facilities: health ministers31 minutes ago
-
Smog: 61,024 respiratory diseases cases reported in single day31 minutes ago
-
3 arrested over aerial firing, weapons recovered41 minutes ago
-
Tarar rules out any negotiations rumours with PTI41 minutes ago