DC Larkana inaugurates 7th Agricultural Population Census

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Larkana Dr. Sharjeel Noor Channa has inaugurated the 7th Agricultural Population Census.

The opening ceremony was held in the office of the Additional Director of Agriculture Extension on Saturday, in which he addressed the trainers and said that the country is highly dependent on the agriculture sector.

He said that it is very important to get the information so that in the future, such steps can be taken in the agriculture budget that can help agriculture.

He said that teams of trainers will go out with the police, who will perform their services in agriculture population censuses. Agricultural population censuses will have many benefits in the future and through this the budget for agriculture will be kept in the next year, he added.

Relevant officials were also present on the occasion.