DC Larkana Instructs Harris Card Should Be Distrube Transparently.
Sumaira FH Published October 24, 2024 | 05:30 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Larkana Dr. Sharjeel Noor Channa has instructed the Agriculture Department to ensure the transparent distribution of Harri cards announced by the Sindh government for the poor farmers of the province.
He expressed these views in a meeting on Thursday at Darbarr Hall of Deputy Commissioner office Larkana, with the officials of the Department of Agriculture and the People's Service Center and works and services of education department in connection with the repairing of school buildings and formers cards.
On this occasion, Assistant Director of Agriculture Department and District Manager of People's Service Center Larkana briefed DC Larkana about farmers card.
He directed that all measures should be taken for the distribution of Hari Card and maximum benefits should be given to the people through this cards.
He said that the repair work of damaged schools which was affected due to floods and rains should be completed immediately so that the education of children in any school is not affected. All concerned officials participated in the meeting.
