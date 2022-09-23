DC Larkana issues report on heavy rain losses

Deputy Commissioner, Larkana, Tarique Manzoor Chandio on Friday disclosed in his report that during the recent heavy rains in Larkana district, 49 people have died due to various incidents

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Larkana, Tarique Manzoor Chandio on Friday disclosed in his report that during the recent heavy rains in Larkana district, 49 people have died due to various incidents.

As per report, he said that 226,980 houses have been destroyed, 12,17,428 people and 181583 families have been affected. Out of which 1083900 people are homeless and sent to the relief camps.

Giving breakup, Deputy Commissioner Larkana said that 10 people died including 3 women and 2 children in Larkana taluka, 20 persons including 5 women and 2 children in Ratodero taluka, 8 including 4 women and one child in Dokri taluka and 8 people including 2 women and 4 children in Bakrani taluka.

Similarly, 48 people including 14 women and 9 children died in the district. While 7194 people were injured in different places.

Apart from this, a total of 226980 houses have been destroyed in the district. In Larkana taluka, 63261 houses were partially destroyed and 29453 houses were completely destroyed. Thus, 38529 houses were affected. Out of a total of 226,980 affected houses, 82,510 were completely destroyed and 144,470 were partially damaged in the District.

A total of 588168 population and 74171 families of Larkana Taluka were affected. 265933 people and 45257 families were affected in Ratodero taluka, 179967 people and 31332 families were affected in Dokri taluka. However, 183360 people and 30823 families were affected in Bakrani Taluka.

According to the released data, 535667 people including 198197 women and 149987 children have been displaced in Larkana taluka, 192840 people including 71351 women and 53995 children have been displaced in Ratodero taluka, 182126 people including 67387 women and 50995 children have been displaced in Dokri taluka.

However, a total of 160,700 people have been displaced in Bakrani Taluka, including 56,245 men, 59,459 women and 44,996 children.

In this way, a total of 374966 men, 396394 women and 299973 children were displaced, the total number of which is 1071333 displaced.

According to the Report of the Deputy Commissioner's office, a total of 26104 including women and children are stayed in the camps in Larkana district.

The report of the DC Larkana showed that the Livestock is also affected during the rains. 388 cattle have died in Larkana taluka, 596 in Ratodero taluka, 804 in Dokri taluka and 734 in Bakrani taluka. In this way, a total of 2522 cattle have died.

It has been further stated in the report that 100% of crops have been damaged in Larkana district. 53218 acres of crops were destroyed in Larkana taluka, 44662 acres in Ratodero taluka, 29189 acres in Dokri taluka and 30254 acres in Bakrani taluka. 33 UCs in Larkana Taluka, 12 UCs in Ratodero, 11 UCs in Dokri and 12 UCs in Bakrani taluka have been affected, whose total number 68 UCs affected in the District. The entire district has also been declared disaster-hit. No cheque has been received and no cheque has been distributed yet, the report added