DC Larkana issues report regarding providing assistance to the rain/flood affectees

LARKANA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Larkana Tarique Manzoor Chandio on Tuesday evening disclosed in his report regarding providing assistance to the affected people by the recent rains and floods while estimating the damages in the Larkana district.

According to report in which a total of 12 lakh 17 thousand 428 people and 1 lakh 81 thousand 583 families were affected, of which 5 lakh 88 thousand 168 people and 74 thousand 171 families were affected in Larkana taluka, 2 lakh 65 thousand 933 people and 45 thousand 257 families were affected in Ratodero taluka, One lakh 79 thousand 967 people and 31 thousand 332 families were affected in Dokri taluka and one lakh 83 thousand 360 people and 30 thousand 245 families were affected in Bakrani taluka.

A total of one million 71 thousand 333 people are homeless and outside the relief camps in Larkana district. 3 lakh 74 thousand 966 men, 3 lakh 96 thousand 394 women and 2 lakh 99 thousand 973 children are included.

Report further adds that a total of 5 lakh 35 thousand 667 people are homeless and outside the relief camps in Larkana taluka, including 1 lakh 87 thousand 483 male, 1 lakh 98 thousand 197 female and 1 lakh 49 thousand 987 children, total population in Ratodero taluka. 192 thousand 840 people, including 67 thousand 494 men, 71 thousand 351 women and 53 thousand 995 children, are homeless, similarly, 182 thousand 126 people have become homeless in Dokri Taluka, including 63 thousand 744 men.

67 thousand 387 women and 50 thousand 995 children, 160 thousand 700 people are homeless in Baqrani taluka, including 56 thousand 245 men, 59 thousand 449 women and 44 thousand 996 children.

According to the data in the district 1350 relief camps have been set up for the Rain/Flood victims out of which 426 in Larkana taluka, 378 in Ratodero, 231 in Dokri and 315 in Baqrani taluka, 17709 in Larkana, 3596 in Ratodero, 2648 in Dokri and 3440 in Baqrani. have been sent to camps. Similarly 27373 people are living in 1350 relief camps.

District administration has set up 4 tent cities in Larkana district of which 12765 in tent city of Larkana taluka, 1083 in Ratodero, 600 in Dokri and there are 304 people living in the tent city of Baqrani.

Besides, there are 10 mobile medical camps and 56 fixed medical camps in Larkana district. There are 2 mobile and 48 fixed camps Larkana taluka, 4 mobile and 4 fixed camps in Ratodero taluka, 2 mobile and 2 fixed camps in Dokri taluka and 2 mobile and 2 fixed camps in Taluka Baqrani.

117 doctors and 181 paramedical staff are deployed in the medical camps. 1 lakh 88 thousand 874 people were treated in the medical camps of Ratodero, 41 thousand 959 in Dokri and 1 lakh 30 thousand 183 in Bakrani, thus a total of 3 lakh 61 thousand 116 people have been treated.